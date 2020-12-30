New show, Moving with the Military, follows military families making their house a home

ST. LOUIS – Moving with the Military is a home improvement and lifestyle series dedicated to helping military families turn a house into a home.

Show creator Maria Reed explains how she came up with the idea.

