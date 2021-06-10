New St. Jude Children’s Hospital doctor was once a cancer patient there

ST. LOUIS – The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway officially kicked off Thursday morning.

And your participating is needed in this effort to help save young lives afflicted with childhood cancer.

A $100 donation enters you for a chance to own a home valued at $600,000 in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri.

Dr. Maggie Cupit-Link begins practicing medicine at St. Jude Children’s Hospital next month where she was once a patient.

Cupit-Link was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called ewing sarcoma at 19 years old. She had a tumor in her leg. When her diagnosis came down she was a freshman pre-med student at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and she had actually been accepted to do research at St. Jude, where she was then a patient.

Cupit-Link said her experience with cancer taught her a lot about empathy, and looks forward to treating childhood cancer patients.

Click here to get your dream home ticket or call 800 667-3394.