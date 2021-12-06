ST. LOUIS – An annual study by Match.com shows big shifts away from traditional assumptions about dating.
Dr. Helen Fisher, PhD, explains the findings of the 11th annual Singles in America study. She explains the numbers that show daters are working on positive changes in themselves, what is important to them while looking for a mate, and what daters think about casual romantic liaisons.
Learn more at https://www.singlesinamerica.com/.
New study shows attitude towards relationships are changing
ST. LOUIS – An annual study by Match.com shows big shifts away from traditional assumptions about dating.