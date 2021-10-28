New T. rex exhibit opens at St. Louis Science Center Saturday

ST. LOUIS – There’s a new exhibit opening at the Saint Louis Science Center this weekend and it promises to introduce people to the many types of T. rex’s.

The new exhibit, Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family, opens Saturday. Visitors can see T. rex fossils and casts of tyrannosaur specimens. There is also a virtual experience. Visitors will also learn what technology paleontologists are using now to make new discoveries, and how the Earth has changed over time.

Click here to learn more and get tickets.