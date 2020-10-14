New Tv series ‘To The Rescue’ shares uplifting stories of rescued dogs

ST. LOUIS – “To The Rescue” is a new Tv show capturing heartwarming stories of abandoned dogs and the families who save them.

Their journeys will be documented in the half-hour weekly reality show premiering on FOX2 this Sunday.

Each episode follows the work of animal rescue organizations, animal shelters, and foster families to show what it really takes to help at-risk dogs find forever families.

The show’s host Tommy Habeeb who is also the founder of his own dog rescue group, Forever Family Rescue Foundation speaks more about the new show.