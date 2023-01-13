ST. LOUIS — Eccentric Healing Plus has services like massage and energy healing to help people stick to their New Year’s fitness goals.

Licensed massage therapist and owner Wednesday Brown explains Reiki energy healing. She also stresses the importance of massage for maintaining fitness for everyday activities.



Eccentric Healing Plus

655 Craig Rd., Suite 155

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

(314) 376-7662

