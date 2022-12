ST. LOUIS – New Year’s Eve partying can be safe, responsible, and at home with selections from DDT Spirits and Wines.

Owner Michael McIntosh recently celebrated high rankings on DoorDash for wine and spirits stores. He features several items, including some from Black-owned distillers.

DDT Spirits & Wines

7206 St Charles Rock Rd.

Pagedale, MO 63133

https://bit.ly/3hWRJ1Y