New youth sports complex in Chesterfield breaks ground this fall

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A state-of-the-art indoor volleyball and basketball complex is planned for Chesterfield.

The 97,000 square foot Chesterfield Sports Association facility breaks ground this fall.

Brittany Carter runs the 40-team all-girls basketball club Missouri Phenom. Carter is alCso a shooting guard for the St. Louis Surge.

High Performance Volleyball has 90 teams and they will play at the facility along with Missouri Phenom.

The facility will have 9 basketball courts. Those can convert into 18 volleyball courts. It will also have Olympic level flooring, LED lighting and HD 4k streaming cameras.

The complex is expected to attract 900,000 visitors per year from across the country. They plan to host 1,000 athletes per week.

This will join other new complexes like Dan Buck’s new POWERplex youth sports facility in north county.

Click here to learn more.