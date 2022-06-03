ST. LOUIS – A former Cahokia High School football player went pro when he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2013. Now, offensive tackle Terron Armstead tears up the field in a Miami Dolphins jersey. Sportscasters call him a proven commodity to the team’s leftside.

But the three-time Pro Bowler has not forgotten where he comes from. Armstead has a summer camp starting this weekend and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new community center he is opening in Cahokia Heights. He came to the FOX 2 studios to explain more.

