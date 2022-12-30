ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native comedian and singer Nikki Glaser returns home to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 at the Stifel Theatre. The Season 8 Masked Singer on FOX contestant previews her holiday show in Downtown St. Louis
One Night with Nikki Glaser
Saturday, December 31
8 p.m. CST
Stifel Theatre
1400 Market St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
