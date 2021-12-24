No payment yet from St. Louis’ $790 million settlement with NFL

ST. LOUIS – The deadline for the NFL and the Los Angeles Rams to pay a $790 million settlement to St. Louis City, County, and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority was Friday. However, no payment has yet been received.

The settlement was reached Nov. 24 and the agreement states that the NFL and the Rams had 30 days of that filing to make the appropriate payments.

A total of 35 percent of the settlement money, plus “identified costs,” are going to the St. Louis law firms Dowd Bennett LLP and Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch.

The settlement was from a breach of contract lawsuit with the National Football League and the Los Angeles Rams concerning the Rams’ departure from St. Louis after the 2015 season.