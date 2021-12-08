Nominate deserving area families to receive $1,000 in gift cards to malls

ST. LOUIS – How would you like to play Santa? Mid Rivers Mall, St. Clair Square, and South County Center want to help deserving families.

Gift cards worth $1,000 will be given to families who have been nominated by friends or family. Winners will be randomly selected and surprised with the gifts later this month. Christine Poehling with CBL Malls explained how the Secret Santa Giveaway works.

Go to the mall’s website and click on “connect” in order to complete the Secret Santa nomination form. The malls are only accepting one entry per person. The winners will be surprised the week of December 14.

Mid Rivers Mall – I-70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters – www.ShopMidRiversMall.com

St. Clair Square – I-64 and IL 159 in Fairview Heights, IL – www.StClairSquare.com

South County Center – Lindbergh Boulevard and Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County www.ShopSouthCountyCenter.com