Non-profit hosts 6th annual Breakfast with Friends to support those with disabilities

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s sports director Martin Kilcoyne’s sister Paula is helping those with disabilities find housing.

When parents of people with disabilities age pass away, they often have difficulty finding homes and everyday care.

That’s where an organization called L’Arche comes in. It started in France and has been in the St. Louis area for about a decade. They provide homes for people with disabilities. One of the people behind the effort is Paula Kilcoyne-Ball.

Paula said the need for these homes is huge. She said there are thousands of people on the waiting list.

There are branches of L’Arche all over the world. Paula lived in one of these homes in Toronto for ten years.

“We provide both the holistic supports that people need on a day-to-day basis, medical, emotional, physical. Everything that people need to live their lives, but then we provide the community aspect, which is to really highlight the contributions that people can make in our society when they have the supports they need,” Paula said.

She said people also participate in L’Arche through their public events and educational events.

Their sixth annual Breakfast with Friends will be held virtually Thursday, May 27, and Martin will be the emcee of the event. Click here to donate and register.