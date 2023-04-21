ST. LOUIS — A non-profit is working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Humanity in the Middle, Inc. takes the youth on an all-expense-paid trip to a city rich in black history and black excellence, along with law enforcement, with the goal of giving all parties a chance to have a safe space to connect. Clay farmer And Charlie Hughes, co-founders of Humanity in the Middle, join Fox2 live for details on the initiative.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction