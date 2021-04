ST. LOUIS – Did you know that about 17 percent of all young people have experienced a mental health issue? That’s one in six people aged 6-17. Often times it goes unrecognized and untreated.

Love For St. Louis is a local organization that helps cover the costs of counseling for thousands of kids in the St. Louis Public School District.

CEO and founder of Love For St. Louis Robert Grayson explains how their work aims to help St. Louis youth.

