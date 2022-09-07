ST. LOUIS – The Northside Trap Run returns to The Ville Neighborhood Saturday to expand affordable housing in that underserved North St. Louis area.

The Young Friends of The Ville and Northside Community Housing will raise money and awareness to revitalize the same neighborhood where Arthur Ashe, Tina Turner, and Opera Star Grace Bubmbry graduated from Sumner High School.

The historic Ville Neighborhood has been targeted by crime and disinvestment. However, event registration fees will help return safe and affordable housing to the area. There will be a run and walk. However, if you just want to groove, there will be a festival with several DJs including James Biko.

Northside Trap Run

Sponsored by The Young Friends of The Ville

Saturday, September 10

On-site registration 6 a.m. CDT

Run / walk starts 8:30 a.m.

Kennerly Ave. & N. Sarah St.

St. Louis, MO 63113

https://traprunstl.com/