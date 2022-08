ST. LOUIS – Within the mountains and across the plains of Honduras – around 66% of the people are living in poverty.

A Nutrifun day at Francis Park is connecting St. Louisans to Hondurans to help with recovery and prevention of malnourishment.

St. Louis native Patrick Mulligan joined us live with details on the nonprofit, Nutrifund International, and the event perfect for the family.

For more information on Nutrifund International, please visit Nutrifund.org.