Nviro Shield may be the product to help stop spreading COVID

ST. LOUIS – A revolutionary product can help protect your health and control the spread of pathogens similar to the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID disease.

The product is called the “Nviro Shield” and comes to us from Woodard Cleaning and Restoration.

Joel Epley with Woodard Cleaning and Restoration joined us to talk more about the product.

For more information, visit Woodard247.com or call 314-227-7077.