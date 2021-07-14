NWA star Nick Aldis looks forward to coming back to St. Louis in August

ST. LOUIS – The stars of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) stopped by the Chase Park Plaza Hotel Tuesday.

Before they head out of town NWA World Champ Nick Aldis stopped by the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Four straight nights of action are scheduled including a pair of live pay-per-views from August 28 to August 31. Tickets go on sale Friday at 5 p.m. on Ticketmaster.

Leading off the docket is the “NWA Empowerrr.” It’s an all women’s pay-per-view on August 28.

It will also include an event called NWA 73 which will celebrate the alliance’s 73rd anniversary and feature World Champion Nick Aldis putting his “Ten Pounds of Gold” on the line.

“There are people in this area who for them is such a huge part of their cultural fabric,” Aldis said. “And they’re so excited that it’s back because they never thought they would see that Wrestling at the Chase back.”

Two consecutive nights of taping for their weekly web series of matches conclude the four-night run.

Both NWA pay-per-views can be seen live on fite.tv.