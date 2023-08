ST. LOUIS – We’re getting ready for ‘Wrestling at The Chase.’

Before 2020, St. Louis hadn’t seen a major event in the past 37 years. The NWA is now celebrating 75 years of operation.

FOX 2’s Tim Ezell and Taylor Harris spoke with NWA wrestler Trevor Murdoch, who gave a history lesson on the significance of wrestling in the ‘Gateway City.’ Tim also got Murdoch warmed up for the event in a match of thumb wrestling.

For more information about Wrestling at The Chase, click here.