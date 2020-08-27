Officersurvey.com aims to rebuild public trust and train better officers

ST. LOUIS – During this summer of protests, calls to defund police departments are countered by calls to increase spending for better training.

A former St. Louis County officer with 16 years of law enforcement experience has created a way to rebuild public trust and train better officers with a software program called officersurvey.com

Tony Malik says the goal is to identify officers who need training and correct the issues. He joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss how this program is something that in the long run will build trust and better communities.