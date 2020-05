ST. LOUIS – Other than COVID-19, Vivent Health is trying to help people living with or at risk of contracting another virus — HIV.

Old Bakery Beer Company has a special brew to raise money for Vivent Health. A portion of every limited-edition can sold will benefit the comprehensive services we provide to people in the St. Louis community with or at-risk for HIV.

To learn more or see a full list of stores carrying Blueberry Cream Ale beer head over to www.viventhealth.com