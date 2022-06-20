ALTON, Ill. – An Alton beer company offers a seasonal special for Pride Month.

Old Bakery Beer is celebrating National Pride Month with their seasonal “Oh Yeah” tropical punch Berliner Weiss. The light, fruity beer gives the palette a punch of both sweet and tart.

OBB will donate a portion of the proceeds from the beer to Vivent Health, a local leader in HIV healthcare. This is the fourth year of the partnership.

Prevention supervisors Lauren Patton and Lee Braxton spoke about their partnership and how it benefits people with HIV.