ST. LOUIS – Old Bakery Beer wants you to party with a purpose at Drink for a Cause 2022.
The brewery already raised money for the Madison County, IL Urban League, Vivent Health, Piasa Palisades Sierrea Club, and other non-profits. Old Bakery offers more than beer. They were in the FOX 2 Kitchen with food that includes vegan bites.
Drink for a Cause 2022
Benefits Junior League of Greater Alton
Thursday, September 15
4 – 9 p.m. CDT
Old Bakery Beer Co.
400 Landmarks Blvd.
Alton, IL 62002
https://www.oldbakerybeer.com/eventcalendar