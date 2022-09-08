ST. LOUIS – Old Bakery Beer wants you to party with a purpose at Drink for a Cause 2022.

The brewery already raised money for the Madison County, IL Urban League, Vivent Health, Piasa Palisades Sierrea Club, and other non-profits. Old Bakery offers more than beer. They were in the FOX 2 Kitchen with food that includes vegan bites.

Drink for a Cause 2022

Benefits Junior League of Greater Alton

Thursday, September 15

4 – 9 p.m. CDT

Old Bakery Beer Co.

400 Landmarks Blvd.

Alton, IL 62002

https://www.oldbakerybeer.com/eventcalendar