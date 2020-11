ST. LOUIS – This year’s Old Newsboys Day fundraiser will be virtual because of the pandemic.

For more than 60 years, grown men have been selling newspapers as if they were on their childhood paper route.

They raise money for several local charities. Missy Hill tells FOX 2’s Kim Hudson how the fundraiser will work, and how this year’s virtual event will be dedicated to the late Cardinals Baseball great Lou Brock. See the list of charities that will get help on OldNewsboysDay.org.