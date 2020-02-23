Omega Psi Phi gearing up for two big events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (ΩΨΦ) is an international historically African-American Greek-letter fraternity with over 750 undergraduate and graduate chapters. Omega Psi Phi is the first predominantly African-American fraternity to be founded at a historically black university and the St. Louis Chapter is gearing up for some big events. Members Donald Gage and Jayson Jones join us in the studio to tell us more.

Ques on Ice

February, 23, 2020

James J. Eagan Civic Center

Cost Per Person:

3 & Under - Free

4-17 - $6

18+ - $7

Mardi Gras Dance

Saturday, March 14

Omega Center

$20 in Advance

$25 at Door

Tables of 8 for $160

Doors open at 7 p.m.