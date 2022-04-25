ST. LOUIS – The National Blues Museum will bring their Musical Petting Zoo to the Missouri History Museum on Saturday, May 7. This will be part of the One-Day Blues Fest in Forest Park. National Blues Museum Deputy Director ​​​​​​​Erin Simon and Manager of Marketing and Community Engagement Paige Alyssa Hegwood gave us an early session with the Musical Petting Zoo.

One-Day Blues Fest

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Noon – 6 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events/blues-fest

https://nationalbluesmuseum.org/