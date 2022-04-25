ST. LOUIS – The National Blues Museum will bring their Musical Petting Zoo to the Missouri History Museum on Saturday, May 7. This will be part of the One-Day Blues Fest in Forest Park. National Blues Museum Deputy Director Erin Simon and Manager of Marketing and Community Engagement Paige Alyssa Hegwood gave us an early session with the Musical Petting Zoo.
One-Day Blues Fest
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Noon – 6 p.m. CDT
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/events/blues-fest
https://nationalbluesmuseum.org/