One florist knows the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Singing Florist has the pipes to bring holiday cheer, while avoiding COVID-19 spread.

Brendan Lally explains how he tries to bring joy to people who choose to social distance from family during this pandemic. Learn more about his plans for the holiday and beyond at Facebook.com/SingingFlorist.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News