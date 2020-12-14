One florist knows the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear

ST. LOUIS – The Singing Florist has the pipes to bring holiday cheer, while avoiding COVID-19 spread.
Brendan Lally explains how he tries to bring joy to people who choose to social distance from family during this pandemic. Learn more about his plans for the holiday and beyond at Facebook.com/SingingFlorist.
