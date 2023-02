ST. LOUIS — The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Xi Zeta Chapter will have a one-mile walk to raise money for the United Negro College Fund. The fund gives scholarships and mentorships to college-bound students of color.

One-Mile Walk to Benefit the United Negro College Fund

Hosted by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Xi Zeta Chapter

Saturday, February 18

9 a.m. CST

Carondelet Park Rec Complex

930 Holly Hills Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63111