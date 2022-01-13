One of the ‘Joes’ on ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ is a Missourian

ST. LOUIS – “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” stars two men, one of them is a millionaire and the other has lesser means.

18 contestants date the lucky guys, but they don’t know which one has full pockets or an empty wallet. One of the “Joes” on “Joe Millionaire” is from Missouri. Not only does he have good looks but money too. The show premiered last week. The second episode airs Thursday at 7 p.m. on FOX 2. A key figure in the unscripted series is Martin Andrew who plays the butler and is the host of the show. He explained how the show works and how working with Missourian Steven McBee was.

Click here for more information.