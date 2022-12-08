ST. LOUIS – At the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, the one-woman play The Twelve Dates of Christmas will raise funds for the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies.

The Alliance fights “period poverty,” the inability of menstruating people to afford necessary period supplies like pads and tampons. Twelve Dates is described as “a Hallmark Christmas Movie with the sassy nature of Sex In The City.”

The Twelve Dates of Christmas

Westport Playhouse

635 W Port Plaza Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://thewestportplayhouse.com/tickets/