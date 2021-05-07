One year later: 7-year-old girl reflects on COVID canceling her sixth birthday party

ST. LOUIS – Kaelyn Iduwe was extremely upset by the cancelation of her sixth birthday party in April 2020. Now she’s 7.

Over a year ago, Kaelyn’s grandmother sent FOX 2 a video of the family trying, in vain, to calm Kaelyn’s cries.

Kaelyn: “It ruined my party.” Mom: “What ruined your party.” Kaelyn: “The coronavirus.”

For many, that was the first indication of how much COVID would change their lives. Some didn’t get it, but Kaelyn clearly did.

A year later, we ask her how she coped with growing and learning during the age of COVID-19. We ask her mother Erica how she is keeping her kids on track and healthy. Also, both give advice to families struggling during this time.