Opera St. Louis to host virtual benefit to support the RAC Artist Relief Fund

ST. LOUIS – The Opera Theater of St. Louis along with 15 other local arts organizations are teaming up for a virtual benefit concert. Andrew Jorgensen the general director of the Opera Theater of Saint Louis joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss making beautiful music all to benefit local artists.

This free virtual benefit aims to raise more than $250,000 through sponsorships and 1,000 individual donations in support of the RAC Artist Relief Fund, which provides emergency aid to St. Louis working artists whose livelihoods have been critically interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The concert will be held on May 31 at 7:00 p.m. For more information visit: www.experienceopera.org/artsunited

