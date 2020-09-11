Operation Christmas Child helping millions of children with gift-filled shoeboxes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For almost three decades St. Louis residents have been a part of the Samaritans Purse project Operation Christmas Child. It helps millions of children in need across the world with gift-filled shoeboxes. This year, they hope to collect and distribute 87,000 shoeboxes packed with items like toys, school supplies, or hygiene items.

Bonny Kibukka is from Uganda and was a recipient of one of these boxes as a child. It helped changed his life and now he is now helping others.

More information: www.samaritanspurse.org/occ