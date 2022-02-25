Operation Food Search’s Veggie Van brings fresh produce to food deserts

ST. LOUIS--The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old from Ballwin has died in an early morning accident on Interstate 70 in Mid-Missouri.

Authorities say Justin Tognozzi was driving westbound on I-70 in Callaway County just before 1 a.m. Friday when he lost control of his Nissan Altima on an ice-covered highway and struck a semi-truck that was stopped on the road because of a prior crash that blocked the road.