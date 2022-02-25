Operation Food Search’s Veggie Van brings fresh produce to food deserts

ST. LOUIS – The Operation Food Search Veggie Van brings fresh produce to food deserts. Some neighborhoods do not have a supermarket, and many residents cannot afford fresh food or transportation. Quinton Ward is the senior manager of the Operation Food Search MetroMarket. He explained how the Veggie Van brings fresh produce to food deserts, how volunteers pack the bags for food freshness, and what non-perishable donations truly help families thrive. You can find that list here. If you want to get help, or give help, visit https://www.operationfoodsearch.org/.