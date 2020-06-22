Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 956 deaths/ 18,003 cases IL: 6,647 deaths/ 136,762 cases.

“Ordinarily Extraordinary” book launch Saturday, June 27

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUS – A St. Louis area author released a new book, “Ordinarily Extraordinary,” after his wife lost her battle with stroke and breast cancer.

Patrick P. Long also found dedicated friends who helped his family through all the treatments and his wife’s death in 2019. Long will donate all proceeds from the day of the in-person book launch to Camp Kesem SLU.

He will have an in-person book launch. But, attendees should expect several measures, to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Everyone three years and older has to wear a mask. Everyone also has to maintain six feet of social distancing. Finally, workers will take everyone’s temperature as they enter the event.

Ordinarily Extraordinary” Book Launch
Saturday, June 27, 2020
1 – 5 p.m.
The Rock Church of St. Louis
9125 Manchester Rd.
Brentwood, MO 63144
PatrickPLong.com

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News