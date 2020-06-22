ST. LOUS – A St. Louis area author released a new book, “Ordinarily Extraordinary,” after his wife lost her battle with stroke and breast cancer.

Patrick P. Long also found dedicated friends who helped his family through all the treatments and his wife’s death in 2019. Long will donate all proceeds from the day of the in-person book launch to Camp Kesem SLU.

He will have an in-person book launch. But, attendees should expect several measures, to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Everyone three years and older has to wear a mask. Everyone also has to maintain six feet of social distancing. Finally, workers will take everyone’s temperature as they enter the event.

“Ordinarily Extraordinary” Book Launch

Saturday, June 27, 2020

1 – 5 p.m.

The Rock Church of St. Louis

9125 Manchester Rd.

Brentwood, MO 63144

PatrickPLong.com