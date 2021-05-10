Organization hires minority contractors and youth to rehab north St. Louis buildings

ST. LOUIS – Dream Builders 4 Equity continues to renovate parts of north St. Louis and teach young people critical skills in helping their communities.

Co-founder and Executive Director Mike Woods tells us about the program’s progress over the last several years. He explains how more young people can join the program. He also tells us about a fundraiser, with a portion of the proceeds going to scholarships for program members.

See before and after pictures of various properties, the students renovated at https://www.dreambuilders4equity.org/.