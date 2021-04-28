Organizers aim to raise over $4.5 million for area non-profits on Give STL Day

ST. LOUSI – Give STL Day is on Thursday, May 6.

It’s the biggest 24-hour non-profit fundraising effort in the metro area.

More than $17.5 million has been raised since 2014.

St. Louis Community Foundation oversees Give STL Day.

President and CEO of St. Louis Community Foundation Amelia Bond has more details on the day.

Give STL Day 2020 saw a 50 percent increase in donations and raised $4.5 million for about 809 non-profits. This was a record. Bond said she would love to be able to reach that number or even raise more than that this year.

“The need is still great. The pandemic continues and non-profits have been asked to do more over the past year so we need to support them as much as we can,” Bond said.

The Burgess Family Foundation is the sponsor of Give STL Day. Over 1,000 non-profits in the region have signed up this year.

