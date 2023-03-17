BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Organizers call the Just Between Friends Pop-up the largest kids’ consignment sale in southern Illinois.
Owner Tiffany Taylor organizes several sales throughout the area to help families afford necessities like clothes and car seats. It kicks off with a VIP sale on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24.
Sellers, ticket holders, military families, teachers, first-time parents and grandparents, adoptive and foster families, first responders, and healthcare workers can shop early. The sale opens to the public later in the day on March 24 and Saturday, March 25, with a half-price day on Sunday, March 26.
Find more information at https://ofallonbelleville.jbfsale.com/index.
Just Between Friends Pop-up O’Fallon/Belleville
St. Clair County Event Center
1550 IL Route 15
Belleville, IL 62221
Thursday, March 23, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT, Early Shopping, Tickets Required & Limited, Prices Vary
Friday, March 24, 9:00 pa.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT, Early Shopping, Tickets Required & Limited, Prices Vary
Friday, March 24, 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. CDT, Open to the Public, free admission
Saturday, March 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDT, Open to the Public, free admission
Sunday, March 26, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CDT, Half Price Day, Open to the Public, free admission