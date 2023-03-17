BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Organizers call the Just Between Friends Pop-up the largest kids’ consignment sale in southern Illinois.

Owner Tiffany Taylor organizes several sales throughout the area to help families afford necessities like clothes and car seats. It kicks off with a VIP sale on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24.

Sellers, ticket holders, military families, teachers, first-time parents and grandparents, adoptive and foster families, first responders, and healthcare workers can shop early. The sale opens to the public later in the day on March 24 and Saturday, March 25, with a half-price day on Sunday, March 26.

Find more information at https://ofallonbelleville.jbfsale.com/index.

Just Between Friends Pop-up O’Fallon/Belleville

St. Clair County Event Center

1550 IL Route 15

Belleville, IL 62221

Thursday, March 23, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT, Early Shopping, Tickets Required & Limited, Prices Vary

Friday, March 24, 9:00 pa.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT, Early Shopping, Tickets Required & Limited, Prices Vary

Friday, March 24, 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. CDT, Open to the Public, free admission

Saturday, March 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDT, Open to the Public, free admission

Sunday, March 26, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CDT, Half Price Day, Open to the Public, free admission