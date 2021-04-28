Outdoor home movie night with projectors from St. Louis County Library

ST. LOUIS – Now that the days and nights are warmer, you might be thinking about more outdoor activities. Like movie night outdoors, but maybe you don’t have a projector? No problem.

The St. Louis County Library is now lending them out for you to use for a whole two weeks.

Library director Kristin Sorth said this came from an employee suggestion. The library has 15 projectors and they’re already all checked out. They have a waitlist of over 60 people.

People can also check the projectors out for business meetings or gaming.

Library members can also borrow a variety of musical instruments, telescopes, puzzles, tabletop games, movies, video games, and of course books.

To have access to any of these items, people just need a library card.

Members can come inside by appointment. Curbside pickup is also available.

