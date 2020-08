ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This week, the “Own Your Now” online show is featuring non-profits and their huge responsibilities during this pandemic. Therapist and host Tracie Berry-McGhee introduced us to two organizations, We Rise Up 4 Kids and the Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation.

Friday, she will feature her own I Define Me University Online Platform for Girls.The “Own Your Now Show” streams online at 8:30 a.m. CDT weekdays. Get the link at SoulFlowerSista.com.