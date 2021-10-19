Owners of The Home Edit will be guest speakers at St. Louis’ L’Chaim! 2021

ST. LOUIS – Wouldn’t it be nice to have an organized home? Wouldn’t it be nice to have a stylish home? Did you know you can mix the two and come up with a whole lot of fabulous?

That’s the idea behind The Home Edit and the ladies behind that concept will be the guest speakers next week at an event in St. Louis. Lizzie Berman is the event co-chair of the L’Chaim! 2021 event next Wednesday at the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. She explained the event out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Click here for more information.