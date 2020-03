ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is estimated to have claimed more than 51,000 lives last year. That makes it the second leading cause of cancer death in the US. Yet, 1 in 3 adults between 50 and 75-years-old are not getting screened as recommended.

Why are so many not getting tested? Too many older Americans let fear hold them back from a potentially lifesaving test.