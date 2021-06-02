Papa Johns adds new Parmesan Crusted Papdia to menu

ST. LOUIS – Who doesn’t love a slice of pizza with tons of ooey-gooey cheese? Papa John’s offers all your favorites with something new on the menu too.

Papa John’s is expanding their Papadia lineup with the introduction of the Parmesan Crusted Papadia.

The new papadia features parmesan cheese baked to a crisp on the brand’s fresh, never-frozen original six-ingredient dough. You can order one for just $7.

Matthew Waisner joined us live on behalf of Papa John’s tp talk more about the new product.

For more information, visit papajohns.com.