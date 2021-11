ST. LOUIS – This weekend is the annual Parkway Central High School band fundraiser. It is one of the craftiest and tastiest times you’ll ever have.

Drum majors Jessica DeMoor and M.J. Konieczny explained the craft fair details Friday morning.

The fundraiser is on Saturday and Sunday at Parkway Central High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission and parking will be available.

Click here for more information.