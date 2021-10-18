Parkway North’s dance team helps preview FOX’s ‘The Big Leap’

ST. LOUIS – With these cool nights, here’s something to get your blood pumping, a new show on FOX that’s a modern tale about chasing your dreams and second chances. A group of down on their luck characters try out for a reality dance show called “The Big Leap” and it features St. Louis native Scott Foley.

Parkway North High School’s Dance Team, The Vikettes kicked things off Monday morning out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The Big Leap” airs on Mondays on FOX 2 at 8:00 p.m.

