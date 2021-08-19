Parkway School District starts school Monday with indoor mask mandate

ST. LOUIS – The Parkway School District is set to welcome back students on Monday, and it’s been a journey getting a mask policy in place.

Many oppose the current decision while some are happy with the outcome.

Parkway Superintendent Dr. Keith Marty was out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck talking about the district’s decision to require masks inside all school buildings until further notice.

Last year, they were virtual for most of the first semester. During the second semester, students had one virtual day per week and then they were in-person four days per week.

When school starts on Monday, masks are required indoors and they will go to school in person five days per week.

The district is encouraging eligible students, teachers, and staff gets vaccinated, but they are not mandating it.

Marty said the district is short 140 employees.

800 students district-wide have chosen to go to school virtually. Those students will have virtual teachers and virtual administrators for the year.