ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis musician is already reaching back to lift up children in his community by passing along his knowledge of his craft on to them in a summer camp.

FOX 2’s Blair Ledet caught up with Anthony Lucius ahead of the Griffin Center Summer Camp to ask his how he is planning to strike a chord with the youth.

A Catholic urban program at the Griffin Center camps has served the youth from 1986 to now. This year though – for the first time – activities incorporate music. The teacher is a young man already adamant about making sure these students have the tools to start the summer on a high note.

For more information about the event, click here.