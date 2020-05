ST. LOUIS- The CDC is now recommending testing all babies born to moms who have tested positive for COVID-19. Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose talks to a local doctor who says all SSM Health hospitals are putting this new recommendation into practice and he wants to know moms have options if they test positive.

Dr. Guy Venezia the clinical lead for the SSM Health Women and Children's clinical program says mothers and babies aren't forced to separate at SSM health hospitals -- even if mom tests positive for COVID-19 it's a decision that is up to the mother.