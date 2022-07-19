ST. LOUIS – There are many wonderful animal organizations throughout the St. Louis area, but not many no-kill shelters.

Open Door Animal Sanctuary is one of them. The animals there are cared for, adopted, or live there forever. FOX 2’s Randi Naughton personally has adopted dogs from there, and they can’t continue to do the work they do without resources.

That’s Traci Quackenbush from Open Door as well as Dan Koehler from Purina joined to talk about their Paws To Party dinner auction.

For more information on the auction, click here.